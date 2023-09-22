WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

QB&A with David Carr: Reacting to Josh Allen's week one loss

Stephen Hicks Image
ByStephen Hicks KFSN logo
Friday, September 22, 2023 1:32AM
QB&A with David Carr: Reacting to Josh Allen's week one loss
EMBED <>More Videos

Josh Allen took responsibility after a week-one loss on Monday night against the Jets.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Josh Allen took responsibility after a week-one loss on Monday night against the Jets.

The pride of Firebaugh responded with a near-perfect game of three touchdowns against the Raiders.

In this week's QB&A, Fresno State legend David Carr looks at how the former Reedley college quarterback can be more consistent throughout the season.

Carr also reacted to Fresno State coming off its second road win against a Power Five team for the first time in nearly twenty years.

Back in 2001, Carr also accomplished that same feat.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW