QB&A with David Carr: Reacting to Josh Allen's week one loss

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Josh Allen took responsibility after a week-one loss on Monday night against the Jets.

The pride of Firebaugh responded with a near-perfect game of three touchdowns against the Raiders.

In this week's QB &A, Fresno State legend David Carr looks at how the former Reedley college quarterback can be more consistent throughout the season.

Carr also reacted to Fresno State coming off its second road win against a Power Five team for the first time in nearly twenty years.

Back in 2001, Carr also accomplished that same feat.

