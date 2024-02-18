With active weather this weekend, CHP urges drivers to plan ahead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People are looking forward to enjoying the three-day weekend. Some might be heading up to the mountains to enjoy the snow. Others might be heading out of the Central Valley.

CHP said it's seen a lot of drivers going up to the mountains for their long weekend. With active weather here, the agency is expecting more snow up there. But on the valley floor, drivers will be dealing with slick streets and wet roads.

"As we move into the evening, we're anticipating a lot of rainfall here in the valley floor," said Mike Salas with the CHP.

Driving down the highway on Saturday afternoon, rain was coming down on the windshield. Traffic even began to pile up later in the day.

Trey McIntyre just moved to Fresno from Portland back in June. McIntyre says he's used to driving in bad weather, it's other drivers that's he's more cautious of.

"Out here, people need to understand that you can still hydroplane even though you got all-weather tires," said McIntyre.

"It doesn't matter if you're in an SUV or a small little car like this."

McIntyre told Action News he's dealt with several close calls when driving in the rain.

"I've literally had my bumper taken off because I had to swerve out of the way to get out of someone's way because he almost hit me in the side," said McIntyre.

CHP expects some people to head to the mountains to enjoy the snow over the long weekend. The agency urges drivers not to rush to their destination and to leave early, if possible.

"If you think you drive safely every day on a normal dry day," said Salas, "when it rains, obviously those same skills that we have or same reactions that we have aren't really going to be a factor when it's raining."

With active weather this weekend, drivers can expect to see more officers out on the roadways.

"We do have extra officers out there looking for those people that are driving a little bit recklessly," said Salas.

During rain conditions like this, CHP urges drivers to give plenty of space between themselves and the other car in front. The agency adds to make sure those windshield wipers are working before heading out.

"It's not a race out there," said McIntyre, "we'll all try to get home fine."