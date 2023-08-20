Rain, Thunderstorms begin to roll through the Central Valley

Rain and thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Central Valley Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain and thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Central Valley Saturday night.

First reports of rain and thunderstorms came just after 5:30 p.m. near Hanford.

The storm slowly made its way over Fresno and into Clovis just an hour after developing.

Clovis Police shared where it's received reports of downed trees from the heavy rain and winds.

Drivers are encouraged to report roadway hazards by calling 911.

The Central Valley is preparing for incoming rain from Hurricane Hilary, which is now a category 2 hurricane off the coast of Baja California in Mexico.

Officials are urging residents to prepare for potential flooding and rough road conditions in the coming days.