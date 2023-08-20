WATCH LIVE

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Sunday, August 20, 2023 1:55AM
Rain, Thunderstorms begin to roll through the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain and thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Central Valley Saturday night.

First reports of rain and thunderstorms came just after 5:30 p.m. near Hanford.

The storm slowly made its way over Fresno and into Clovis just an hour after developing.

Clovis Police shared where it's received reports of downed trees from the heavy rain and winds.

Drivers are encouraged to report roadway hazards by calling 911.

The Central Valley is preparing for incoming rain from Hurricane Hilary, which is now a category 2 hurricane off the coast of Baja California in Mexico.

Officials are urging residents to prepare for potential flooding and rough road conditions in the coming days.

