Coronavirus

Raisin Bargaining Association's annual meeting canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

By
Many Valley farmers have been growing food for decades.

They're experienced but they're also part of an at-risk group when it comes to COVID-19.

As a result, the Raisin Bargaining Association has canceled its annual meeting.

To help stem the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Newsom is calling for the cancellation of events of more than 250 people.

The Raisin Bargaining Association decided Monday to postpone its annual meeting which was set for Saturday. Many of its growers are older.

CEO Kalem Barserian sent out letters to raisin growers for those who may not have seen the online announcement that, for the first time in 53 years, there would not be an annual meeting.

Barserian says the RBA wants to protect the health of its growers.

"Our average age is about 72 years old and the majority of the people there are older people so they're all pretty vulnerable," said Barserian.

Raisin growers in the future will receive a newsletter to let them know about all the issues which would have been discussed at Saturday's meeting.

That includes production, shipment and market outlook.

Barserian says he'll still be at Pardini's on Saturday just in case any growers do show up.

California Ag Day at the State Capitol was set for next Wednesday but was canceled on Thursday.

It typically draws hundreds of farmers and food booths to Sacramento.
