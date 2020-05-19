Lindsay man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in Lindsay after being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.TCSO says they got a call for sexual assault on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, the 15-year-old told deputies that 23-year-old Richar Garcia forced her to have sex with him.Garcia was arrested by TCSO detectives and booked into the South County Detention Facility on charges of rape.Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Will Salinas or Sergeant Jesse Cox at 559-802-9480 or 559-733-6218 or anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.