Rapper Pop Smoke killed during shooting inside multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills home, sources say

LOS ANGELES -- Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper, was killed during a shooting inside a multi-million dollar home in a prominent Hollywood Hills-area neighborhood Wednesday morning, multiple high-ranking law enforcement officials tell ABC News.

Officers said an unknown amount of suspects entered the home and shot a man in his 20s, according to Los Angeles police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

At least one suspect wearing a black ski mask was last seen fleeing on foot on Hercules Drive.

Pop Smoke was recently arrested by federal prosecutors for allegedly stealing a black 2019 Rolls-Royce that he had borrowed for a music video in California.

He was one of five rappers the NYPD prevented from performing at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York City last October because they were "affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide."

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywood hillslos angeleslos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Authorities provide updates on deadly Porterville library fire
President Donald Trump visiting Bakersfield Wednesday
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom to deliver State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
Clovis officers recognized for work in Fresno mass shooting case
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
Show More
Woman accused in baby kidnapping plot pleads not guilty
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Devin Nunes and others join to discuss water solutions for Central Valley
Reedley DMV opening office Saturday for people to apply for REAL ID
More TOP STORIES News