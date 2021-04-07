Clovis-based Rare Earth Coffee expands, gives back to UCP

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beans from around the world are roasted in Clovis."Rare Earth is a local coffee company. We're special because we air roast our coffee. It's a unique process of roasting beans, only about one percent of coffee roasters in the world use this process. So that allows us to be unique and different most anywhere you go in Fresno," said Trevor Beal, Rare Earth Coffee.Beal is one of the owners of the Clovis-based business, which just expanded to this industrial area north of Herndon and Clovis.The company makes light, medium, dark, espresso and flavored roasts.Their coffee shops sell specialty drinks and bagged coffee.The business is finding a way to give back with its coffee for a cause. Each bag sold benefits the United Cerebral Palsy Central California. On the back, it tells the story of a local student or family.UCP Central Calfornia serves more than 1100 children and adults in the Valley.This past year has been tough with the pandemic and programming has been virtual.So this partnership means a lot to the organization, which has been impacted financially."All of it's going to go better quality programming. In the future, sooner than later, we're looking at purchasing a new building. This is all for growth for UCP, the students, not only for a facility and size but for the individual and the opportunities they have in the community," said Roger Slingerman, UCP Central California Executive Director.You can find the coffee at Johnny Quick convenience stores, select Save Marts, online and at their coffee shops.Rare Earth has five locations in Fresno, Clovis and Madera.They've used mobile delivery apps to stay afloat this past year during the pandemic.The owners have future plans for their new Clovis business."It's also a great area for us to get in front of more customers. We're going to be opening up a tasting and doing roastery demonstrations starting this summer here," Beal said.A local business finding success in its handcrafted roasts.