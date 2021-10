CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Raw Earth Juicery is expanding into Fresno County.A new shop opened in Clovis at Temperance and Alluvial Avenues, next to Starbucks.It's the third location in the Central Valley, with two others in Fresno.The juice bar is currently in the soft opening phase and plans to hold a grand opening next month.Raw Earth Juicery serves up everything from smoothies to fruit bowls and fresh-pressed juice.