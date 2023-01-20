Latin pop band "RBD" announces international tour, Save Mart Center one of stops

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of Latin Pop's biggest groups, RBD, has announced a new international tour with one of their stops in Fresno.

The "Soy Rebelde" tour reunites the group for its 20th anniversary. The group will be performing in 26 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.

RBD makes its Fresno stop on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans who wish to join any pre-sales must register to be a Verified Fan.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan 26 at noon and general public tickets are available the next day at noon.