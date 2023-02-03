Reading and Beyond hosts 23rd annual fundraiser in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special dinner and a show in Fresno was more than just food and fun on Thursday night.

The non-profit organization 'Reading and Beyond' hosted its 23rd annual fundraiser at Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater.

"Reading and Beyond" supports students and families in Fresno, Madera and Kings Counties.

Through its various programs, the organization aims to break the cycle of poverty.

This year's sold-out event also included an online silent auction.

Action News' own Warren Armstrong proudly served as emcee for the event.