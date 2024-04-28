Money raised from the Clovis Rodeo helps supports Central Valley non-profits groups

Even with all the fun that goes on at the Clovis Rodeo, the money made goes back into helping local charities and non-profits.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Saturday afternoon, people packed the rodeo grounds to catch all the action.

The Veterans Education Program at Fresno State is one of the groups that the Clovis Rodeo gives back to. During a check presentation at the rodeo, the program received a $5000. The money will be used to help student veterans with books, tuition, and housing just to name a few.

"Organizations like the Clovis Rodeo provide the financial support for students to matriculate at Fresno State as a degree seeking student," said Dr. Scott More, the Dean of Continuing and Global Education at Fresno State. "The Veterans Education Program provides a pathway for students who otherwise wouldn't be admissible to the university."

For Claire Imperial-Payne, the Veterans Education Program helped her navigate her way through Fresno State. Imperial-Payne had been out of school for several years. The program gave her the confidence to return to the classroom.

"I was very nervous as a non-traditional student, so it made me kind of intimidated to start back up," said Imperial-Payne. "I had a lot of friends that I gained thru this program."

She's grateful for the community's support.

"It's everything. They are the ones that who we kind of fall back once we get out," said Imperial-Payne. "It's great to have people get you back into work or get you back into normal civilian life."

Created in 2012, the Veterans Education Program not only helps their student vets with classes. It also connects them to support groups. Fresno State said it also helps create a sense of belonging.

Around $350,000 dollars in proceeds from the rodeo benefits local schools, charities, and community organizations.

"We're very community focused," said Chuck Rigsbee with the Clovis Rodeo Association. "When you're buying something or you're doing something, you're giving back to a local business. It's staying right here, it's not going someplace."

The Clovis Rodeo also makes a huge economic impact on the community. City leaders said. It's expected to bring in 30 million dollars to the area.

