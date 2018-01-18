REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Fresno

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Fresno look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

4885 N Recreation Ave.




Listed at $626 / month, this 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4885 N Recreation Ave. in Hoover, is 47.8 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $1,200 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, a closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Amenities for the building include, wooden cabinets, lush greenery and easy access to nearby shops and restaurants. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

5250 N Brawley Ave.




Listed at $900 / month, this 642-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 5250 N Brawley Ave. in Bullard.

The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a volleyball court and outdoor space. In the unit, expect garden access, high ceilings, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. (Here's the listing.)

8680 N Glenn Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 8680 N Glenn Ave. in Bullard, is listed for $1,161 / month for its 671 square feet of space.

The building offers volleyball courts, a BBQ area, a tennis court and lush landscaping. In the unit, look for wooden kitchen cabinets, carpeting and stainless appliances. (See the listing here.)
