Here are today's cheapest rentals in Fresno

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3239 E. Clinton Ave.
Listed at $625/month, this studio apartment, located at 3239 E. Clinton Ave. in Mclane , is 12.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $711/month.
In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, tiled countertops and white cabinetry. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site management. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1927 E. Simpson Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1927 E. Simpson Ave. in Mclane, is listed for $710/month for its 635 square feet of space.
Building amenities include garage parking and on-site management. In the unit, expect carpeting, fresh paint and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. in Hoover, which, at 600 square feet, is also going for $710/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The apartment boasts in-unit laundry, carpeted flooring and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)