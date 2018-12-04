REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Fresno

4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Fresno look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3239 E. Clinton Ave.






Listed at $625/month, this studio apartment, located at 3239 E. Clinton Ave. in Mclane , is 12.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $711/month.

In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, tiled countertops and white cabinetry. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site management. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1927 E. Simpson Ave.







This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1927 E. Simpson Ave. in Mclane, is listed for $710/month for its 635 square feet of space.

Building amenities include garage parking and on-site management. In the unit, expect carpeting, fresh paint and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. in Hoover, which, at 600 square feet, is also going for $710/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The apartment boasts in-unit laundry, carpeted flooring and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineFresno
REAL ESTATE
What will $900 rent you in Fresno, right now?
Inside Visalia's highest-priced rental homes
What does $700 rent you in Visalia, today?
What does $1,000 rent you in Fresno, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Crowd of supporters shows up for Hanford Police Chief's last chemo treatment
Atwater man uses Fortnite among other apps to sexually exploit children
Woman accused of Tower District hit and run out on bail, police still searching for assailant
Selma Police arrest two suspects for kidnapping 6-month old baby
Uncovered documents connect several people to deadly Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Special election to fill Borgeas' seat to cost $250,000
'Toys For Tots' collecting toys for 50,000 children in Fresno County
State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire
Show More
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Using music to fight dementia
Holiday Credit Cards
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge
More News