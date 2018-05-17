Renting in Fresno: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Fresno if you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
5226 E. Olive Ave. (Roosevelt)
Listed at $780/month, this 626-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 5226 E. Olive Ave.
The unit features air conditioning, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
4585 E. McKinley Ave. (Mclane)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 4585 E. McKinley Ave. It's listed for $775/month for its 651-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a stove and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
2909 Huntington Blvd., #232 (Central)
Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2909 Huntington Blvd. It's listed for $750/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a patio.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
839 N. Van Ness Ave. (Fresno High Roeding)
Located at 839 N. Van Ness Ave., here's a 600-square-foot studio that's also listed for $750/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, closet space, a stove and large windows. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has some transit options.
1959 W. Shields Ave. (Fresno High Roeding)
Listed at $710/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1959 W. Shields Ave.
On-site management is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome. In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and a small patio.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
