What does $700 rent you in Visalia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Visalia if you've got $700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
101 W. Laurel Ave.
Listed at $695/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 101 W. Laurel Ave..
The building boasts carport parking; in the unit, you'll find a gas stove and hookups for laundry machines. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
519 S. Court St., #B
Next, there's this studio unit located at 519 S. Court St., #B. It's listed for $650/month for its 360 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a covered porch and covered parking; inside, you'll find new carpets, tile and paint. Unfortunately for pet owners, this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
809 N. Floral St. (Oval Park)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 809 N. Floral St. It's listed for $650/month.
The back unit apartment has a gas stove, tiled floors throughout and a spacious bedroom. The building has a private patio area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and is convenient for biking.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)