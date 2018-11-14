REAL ESTATE

What does $700 rent you in Visalia, today?

101 W. Laurel Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Visalia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Visalia if you've got $700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

101 W. Laurel Ave.






Listed at $695/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 101 W. Laurel Ave..

The building boasts carport parking; in the unit, you'll find a gas stove and hookups for laundry machines. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

519 S. Court St., #B






Next, there's this studio unit located at 519 S. Court St., #B. It's listed for $650/month for its 360 square feet of space.

Building amenities include a covered porch and covered parking; inside, you'll find new carpets, tile and paint. Unfortunately for pet owners, this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

809 N. Floral St. (Oval Park)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 809 N. Floral St. It's listed for $650/month.

The back unit apartment has a gas stove, tiled floors throughout and a spacious bedroom. The building has a private patio area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and is convenient for biking.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
