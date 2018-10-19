REAL ESTATE

What does $900 rent you in Fresno, today?

1743 L St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Fresno if you've got a budget of $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

445 W. Nees Ave. (Northwest Fresno)




Listed at $900/month, this 708-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 445 W. Nees Ave.

The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1743 L St. (Downtown Fresno)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1743 L St. It's listed for $895/month for its 612 square feet of space.

The apartment features concrete floors, a ceiling fan, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

721 E. Vassar Ave. (Central Fresno)




Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 721 E. Vassar Ave. that's going for $825/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The ,building features on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
