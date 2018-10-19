What does $900 rent you in Fresno, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Fresno if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
445 W. Nees Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Listed at $900/month, this 708-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 445 W. Nees Ave.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1743 L St. (Downtown Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1743 L St. It's listed for $895/month for its 612 square feet of space.
The apartment features concrete floors, a ceiling fan, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
721 E. Vassar Ave. (Central Fresno)
Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 721 E. Vassar Ave. that's going for $825/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The ,building features on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
