What will $1,400 rent you in Fresno, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Fresno if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1161 E. Shepherd Ave. (Northeast Fresno)
Listed at $1,395/month, this 897-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1161 E. Shepherd Ave.
In the unit, expect a balcony, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The building features outdoor space; if you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
9375 N. Saybrook Drive (Northeast Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 9375 N. Saybrook Drive.
It's also listed for $1,395/month for its 818 square feet of space. In the unit, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1164 E. Perrin Ave. (Northeast Fresno)
Here's a 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1164 E. Perrin Ave. that's going for $1,370/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
