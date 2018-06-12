REAL ESTATE

What will $800 rent you in Fresno High Roeding, right now?

3535 N. Bungalow Lane | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno High Roeding?

According to Walk Score, this Fresno neighborhood is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Fresno High Roeding is currently hovering around $699.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3535 N. Bungalow Lane




Listed at $750/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3535 N. Bungalow Lane.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, generous cabinet space and ample natural light. The building has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Animals are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

839 N. Van Ness Ave.




Next, there's this studio over at 839 N. Van Ness Ave. It's also listed for $750/month for its 600-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, closet space, a stove and storage features. On-site management is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1959 W. Shields Ave.




Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1959 W. Shields Ave. that's going for $710/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fans, wooden countertops and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
