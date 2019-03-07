What will $800 rent you in Fresno, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Fresno if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
960 E. McKinley Ave. (Central Fresno)
First up is a 360-square-foot studio at 960 E. McKinley Ave. that's also going for $775/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, tiled countertops and built-in book shelves. Building amenities include on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
2550 N. Maroa Ave. (Central Fresno)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2550 N. Maroa Ave. It's listed for $765/month.
In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and new windows. The building has garage parking, on-site management and a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
638 N. Echo Ave. (Central Fresno)
Located at 638 N. Echo Ave., here's a 430-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $750/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher. The building has secure entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $700 security deposit.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
