Valley community rebuilding area devastated by Creek Fire

They need help and are asking for volunteers in the coming months.
Community takes action to rebuild after the Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members are taking action to rebuild the area devastated by the Creek Fire.

Rebuild Our Sierra is partnering with with several organizations to make it happen.

They're starting by building sheds for Creek Fire victims.

For many of these property owners who lost their home years ago, it's the very first step to rebuilding.

"This shed could be a small thing, but to a lot of people it's a huge thing," said Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau President Kyle Lee. "This is their first step towards that rebuilding process. It gives them hope to continue on."

Thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Sierra Resource Conservation District, Rebuild Our Sierra will be installing sheds for Creek Fire victims.

"For this homeowner specifically, this will be the first structure on her property other than her travel trailer, so for most families rebuilding after the Creek Fire this will be the first chance for them to have some storage while they're rebuilding," said Chair of the Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative Tanner Michaelson.

The sheds are built by Fresno City College students and installed by volunteers.

"We have a request for 20 sheds," said Construction Coordinator at Fresno City College Doug Halderman. "We've built three on campus. We'll build three more during our fall semester."

This is the team's third shed and they're working to install 30. They need the community's help and are asking for volunteers in the coming months.

If you're interested in volunteering or making a donation visit their website rebuildoursierra.org.

