Neighbors concerned about reckless driving in Clovis community

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighbors are demanding action against the dangerous drivers causing damage and noise in a residential community in Clovis.

Cars doing donuts and racing at high speeds in Harlan Ranch Tuesday night had residents jumping out of bed.

Wendi Alexander lives nearby and says she is concerned about the safety of their community.

"I have teenage kids driving home from school after band practice at night and I'm worried something's going to happen," said Alexander.

Daniel Estelita says he was worried the drivers might hurt themselves or one of his neighbors.

"All of a sudden they just came flying through DeWolf heading towards 168. Blew through the stop sign and we're just driving like crazy kids," said Daniel Estelita.

The cars were gone by the time police arrived but officers say it's part of a widespread issue.

"We have had a big problem with people street racing in Clovis, in Fresno, up and down the 99," said Clovis Police Sgt. Abby Padgett.

Easter night was particularly busy for Fresno police as dozens were cited for reckless driving and aiding and abetting.

Reckless drivers can also be arrested.

"It's extremely dangerous when you're using excessive speeds and you're losing traction on the roadway. There's a reason why there's posted speed limits. Those don't include donuts," said Sgt. Padgett.

The houses along Harlan Ranch Boulevard and Dara Lane are close to the street and many of the roads are narrow.

"Right in my backyard, they drive right by my house. It's too close," said Estelita.

The reckless driving is too close for comfort for many people who live in the neighborhood.

"It's scary. You never know if they're going to fly up on the sidewalk or what's going to happen or if they're going to flip their car and something very serious is going to happen."