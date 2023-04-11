Fresno police hitting the brakes on side shows and drag racing

Nearly 170 citations were issued on Easter Sunday as officers worked to put the brakes on sideshows in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 170 citations were issued on Easter Sunday as officers worked to put the brakes on sideshows in Fresno.

On Monday, local leaders shared the shift they have been seeing with this dangerous driving and what's being done to stop it.

"We were prepared and we were ready for this," said Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega. "We will continue to address this with zero tolerance stance if you will."

Police say 168 people were cited, 60 vehicles were towed, 8 people were arrested for DUIs, and one person for felony evading arrest.

50 citations were for reckless driving and aiding and abetting.

"Somebody might say 'Well, I'm not driving reckless, but I'm going to maybe help in blocking this intersection', while they don't realize that is a crime," said Trueba Vega. "It's aiding and abetting. You're creating an environment for this and you will be cited."

At the intersection of Dan Ronquillo and Roeding drives, tire marks, flattened grass, and litter were left behind after Sunday night's events.

While the intersection isn't a busy one, Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias said enforcement efforts have pushed the side shows away from Herndon, Blackstone, and Kings Canyon to the fringes of the city.

He said while there is less traffic, there are other risks involved.

"That can be even more dangerous because there is a lack of city lights in those streets, there aren't curbs and gutters to limit and keep cars within the street, and there's a lot of homes in the surrounding areas built close to the streets," said Arias.

For participating in side shows, Arias said people can be fined $1,000 and have their cars impounded for thirty days at the cost of up to $5,000 among other charges, but he doesn't think it's enough.

"I think folks who engage in this kind of behavior should lose their vehicle for at least 6 months instead of just 30 days, but we're limited by state law to keep it at 30 days for now," said Arias.

If you absolutely want the thrill of racing, Arias has a solution.

"There's a racetrack down the street in Madera," said Arias. "Go pay the fee and engage there."

If you hear of plans for a side show, police say you can alert crime stoppers anonymously or call the police and if you see dangerous driving that is an immediate threat, call 911.