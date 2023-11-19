Red Wave brave wet & cold weather at Fresno State final home game of the season

It’s the last Fresno State football home game of the regular season and the weather is not a problem for dedicated fans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rainy Saturday afternoon did not put a damper on fans tailgating or coming out to support the Fresno State Bulldogs.

"We've sold a lot of ponchos today," Bulldog Locker owner Diane Brock said.

It's the last home football game of the season and fans are also buying Fresno state umbrellas blankets to stay dry and warm.

Brock says she's been at the location for 25 years but this year is unlike others.

"This season has been insane, crazy busy. People are excited, people want a piece of the action, obviously it helps when we're winning," Brock said.

At halftime, Fresno State will honor former Diamond Dog and five-time MLB all-star Aaron Judge.

"There's a lot of people that are excited about just going in and seeing him, I mean he's a legend," Brock said.

Judge's jersey will be retired. The locker is selling shirts with his number 29. Brock did not expect the baseball star to stop by Saturday to see it.

"I said the community is so proud of you, you've done so much for us and we just love you and I mean I was honored that he came in the store," Brock said.

