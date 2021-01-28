truck crash

Video shows driver lose control of truck on snowy road in Northern California

The driver said his brakes weren't able to help him from slipping and sliding down the hill.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver lost control of his truck on unusually snow roadways in Northern California and went barreling down the street, slamming into parked cars.

The winter weather hitting the state left the roads in Redding, California covered in ice and snow on Wednesday. The driver said his brakes weren't able to help him from slipping and sliding down the hill.

The truck collided with at least two vehicles before it finally came to a stop.

Witnesses say the driver was going too fast for the winter conditions and didn't have a chance to slow down before he lost control.

