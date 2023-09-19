Reedley College adding 5 new airplanes to its flight science program

The flight science program at Reedley College is reaching new heights by getting student's flying careers off the ground.

"If they have no experience, they can go from no experience to being an instructor in two years," Reedley College Flight Science Program Coordinator Jaime Luque said.

Program coordinator Jaime Luque says the program is advancing with the addition of new airplanes.

Through a grant, the college purchased five Skyleader 600s.

"We're trying to enhance safety while at the same time, lower the cost of flight training," Luque said.

Two airplanes are already on campus. Three more will arrive by December.

The new planes help reduce cost through fuel and other means, and those savings are being passed along to the students.

"All the equipment that they have on board for safety and flight training requirements is on par with all the technology that is now available in the airline industry," Luque said.

Luque says a two-year degree will cost about $50,000.

That's in comparison to private flight training, which Luque says can cost between $90,000 and $120,000.

Students can use their financial aid to help offset the costs before taking off into a well-paying career field.

"Right now, the aviation career is hurting for pilots. It's a high-demand career," Luque said.

With new planes, more savings, and their central location, Reedley College hopes this will give students a better opportunity to get into the aviation field and up into the friendly skies.

