Student dies at Reedley College campus, deputies say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A male student is dead after he was found unresponsive at Reedley College early Saturday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the State Center Community College District Police Department received a medical aid call to the dorms around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man between the age of 18-20 unresponsive.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office was then called to take over the investigation.

"Early Saturday morning, Reedley College was notified of a medical emergency involving one of our Residence Hall students. The student has passed away," Reedley College said in a statement. "We are heartbroken to learn of this tragedy and send our condolences to the family."

Investigators say there is no danger on campus or foul play suspected.

After an autopsy, the coroner will determine the cause of death.