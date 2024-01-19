The students are dressed in uniforms and carry 45-pound backpacks, all while getting hands-on training.

Students gear up for second semester of Wildland Fire training at Reedley College

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Future firefighters are back in class at Reedley College.

"It's a lot of knowledge, a lot of learning and a lot of physical capabilities," student Priscilla Barrera said.

She is the sole woman in the male dominated class.

She gladly accepts the pressure that comes along with it because the career aligns with her.

"I like being outside. I like being outdoors. I like camping all the time. I like fishing, so I was like this is my job, this is going to be the job for me," Barrera said.

She says when it comes to working with her fellow classmates on the front lines, there's no difference between them.

"There's no like jealousy, or animosity or anything. I'm basically one of them," Barrera.

Instructor Samuel Escutia says the class is broken into semesters.

The first semester, students work on wildland fire and fuels management.

Then the second semester, which the students are in now, it's all about the fundamentals.

"It goes from operating chainsaws, maintenance on chainsaws, operations on portable pumps, maintenance of portable pumps," Escutia said.

He's designed the class to be as close to the real-world as possible.

The students are dressed in uniforms and carry 45-pound backpacks, all while getting hands-on training.

The goal is to build their skills well enough that they land their first job.

"Get those basic little skills just to add a lot of good stuff to a resume that a lot of employers are seeking," Escutia said.

Once they land a job, students return after their first fire season to complete their certifications and can earn an associate's degree in wildland fire.

Kurt Johnson joined the class after leaving years of construction work.

"I would say coming into here. I didn't know what I was getting myself into. I know that initially, it sounded cool," Johnson.

But now, as a single father of two boys, he's looking forward to what his future can be in wildland firefighting.

"It opened up a whole different world that I didn't know existed," Johnson said.

