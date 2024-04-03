Reedley High athlete with chemo-resistant cancer hopes for miracle in Mexico

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 18-year-old Malachi Rios, a senior at Reedley High School, is once again fighting for his life.

His battle against cancer began in late 2022 when he was diagnosed with stage IV testicular cancer that metastasized to his back and lungs.

When Malachi went into remission by May of 2023, he was determined to return to the football field, and he did.

"Right when season was starting to begin, he found out that it came back. Through a lot of headstrong will from him, the doctors decided to give him two games and he took advantage of those two games," said Tony Gates, head football coach at Reedley High School.

He scored in both of those games, then faced down his toughest opponent a second time.

After undergoing heavy chemotherapy in San Francisco, meant to knock the cancer out, he got a devastating prognosis.

"At this point, all the treatments that are available to him failed, they're basically deeming him incurable at this point," said Gates.

Incurable by chemo and radiation, Malachi and his family are praying for a miracle.

They started looking into alternative medicine and found 'Hope 4 Cancer,' a center in Cancun, Mexico which offers a holistic approach to treatment and has helped thousands of patients over the last 24 years.

But the renewed hope comes with a large price tag.

"The cost is around $50,000 for the treatment. But she's hoping that the community will once again rally behind Malachi as they have already," said Gates.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise the money needed. The plan is to start treatment this month, which would last three weeks. Malachi should get him back home in time for something else he's been working towards.

"His goal is to walk on stage at the Reedley graduation. He's working hard in homeschooling and all the things that go into that," said Gates.

There will also be a photography fundraiser Sunday April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Farms.

For a minimum donation of $65, you can get a 15-20 minute session and up to 10 digital images taken by professional photographers. No appointment needed. All money raised will support Malachi.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.