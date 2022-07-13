2 homes destroyed by fire in Reedley, 6 people displaced, officials say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six people were displaced after a fire spread to two homes in Reedley early Wednesday morning.The flames broke out at homes on 9th Street near D Street just after midnight.Officials say the fire started in the backyard of one of the homes and spread to another.Firefighters faced challenges as several power lines were knocked down. The battalion chief said it was "like a firework show going off." PG&E was able to come in an help de-energize the lines.Three adults were in each home. They were able to escape but will now need to find a new place to stay.Crews are still investigating what started the fire.