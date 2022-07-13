2 homes destroyed by fire in Reedley, 6 people displaced, officials say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 homes destroyed by fire in Reedley, 6 people displaced: Officials

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six people were displaced after a fire spread to two homes in Reedley early Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out at homes on 9th Street near D Street just after midnight.

Officials say the fire started in the backyard of one of the homes and spread to another.

Firefighters faced challenges as several power lines were knocked down. The battalion chief said it was "like a firework show going off." PG&E was able to come in an help de-energize the lines.

Three adults were in each home. They were able to escape but will now need to find a new place to stay.

Crews are still investigating what started the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
reedleyhouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Violent court outburst as Valley child sex convict delays punishment
1 shot during confrontation with Clovis police
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 3,516 acres
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
Experts talk about the resilience of Yosemite's Giant Sequoia trees
Washburn Fire: Drop in visitors to Yosemite impacts nearby businesses
Show More
Stay hydrated and out of the sun during the Valley summer, experts say
US tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius after taking selfie
500 new affordable apartments to be built in Visalia
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
Fresno man sentenced for killing man dressed in drag in 2017
More TOP STORIES News