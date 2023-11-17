Reedley lab suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges

A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment on Thursday against a man who prosecutors say operated the illegal bio-lab in Reedley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment on Thursday against a man who prosecutors say operated the illegal bio-lab in Reedley.

David He, also known as Jei Bei Zhu, appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The government alleges that He "adulterated and misbranded" medical devices and that he lied to federal investigators.

Of course, it all stems from the illegal bio lab in Reedley.

Earlier this year, a code enforcement officer and investigators found nearly a thousand mice, COVID-19 and pregnancy tests, and even blood samples.

The government says He was operating that lab, but his attorney, Tony Capozzi, says that's just not true.

"The government has dismissed a number of charges they set out in the complaint because I don't think they can be proven because they're not true. And I think the charges that are here, we're going to be able to show that he's not guilty of what the allegations are now," said Capozzi.

The indictment and He's appearance come just a day after Congress released a report about the Congressional investigation into the lab.

That report took center stage in court today. Capozzi asked to delay the court hearing on *He's* detention status until he can read the approximately 40-page report.

He will be back in court for a detention hearing next week and will then return in January for the next step in the trial.