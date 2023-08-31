The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has received an update on the future of an illegal bio-lab discovered in Reedley.

Company behind Reedley lab going out of business, issues nationwide recall for products

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The company tied to an illegal Reedley lab has announced it's going out of business and is recalling more products.

They include PrestiBio Breastmilk Alcohol Test Strips, PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips, and Healthywiser Ketofast Ketone Test Strips.

Universal Meditech Incorporated says its at-home tests could potentially produce inaccurate results.

According to the FDA, the company says it distributed them without getting proper pre-market clearance.

It says the tests involved in the recall were manufactured between March 2021 and November of last year.

For the full list of recalled items, click here.

