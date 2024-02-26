Reedley community honors officer killed in line of duty in 2010

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and community members gathered in Reedley Monday morning in honor of an officer who lost his life in the line of duty 14 years ago.
A flag-lowering ceremony was held in memory of Officer Bejar at the Reedley Police Department.
On February 25, 2010, Bejar was killed during a shootout in Minkler with a suspected arsonist.
Fresno County Deputy Joel Wahlenmeier was also killed in the shooting.
Monday's ceremony featured a wreath dedication, the lowering of the United States flag to half-staff and heartfelt messages from the Bejar family.
Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza offered a special thank you to past and present first responders from throughout the state who attended the ceremony and showed their support for the Bejar family.