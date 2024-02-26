Reedley community honors officer killed in line of duty in 2010

Family and community members gathered in Reedley Monday morning in honor of an officer who lost his life in the line of duty 14 years ago.

Family and community members gathered in Reedley Monday morning in honor of an officer who lost his life in the line of duty 14 years ago.

Family and community members gathered in Reedley Monday morning in honor of an officer who lost his life in the line of duty 14 years ago.

Family and community members gathered in Reedley Monday morning in honor of an officer who lost his life in the line of duty 14 years ago.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and community members gathered in Reedley Monday morning in honor of an officer who lost his life in the line of duty 14 years ago.

A flag-lowering ceremony was held in memory of Officer Bejar at the Reedley Police Department.

On February 25, 2010, Bejar was killed during a shootout in Minkler with a suspected arsonist.

Fresno County Deputy Joel Wahlenmeier was also killed in the shooting.

Monday's ceremony featured a wreath dedication, the lowering of the United States flag to half-staff and heartfelt messages from the Bejar family.

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza offered a special thank you to past and present first responders from throughout the state who attended the ceremony and showed their support for the Bejar family.