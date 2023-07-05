Reedley Police K9 escapes from Visalia garage, authorities searching for dog

Kona is a 10-year-old German Shepherd who weighs 80 pounds. He has a sable-colored coat and wears a black, flat nylon collar.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Reedley Police Department is asking for the public's help to find one of its K9s, which went missing Tuesday night.

According to the Farmersville Police Department, Kona escaped from his handler's garage in Visalia after becoming agitated by the 4th of July fireworks.

The dog had a tracker on its collar, but officers say it got detached from him on the outskirts of Visalia off Avenue 280 near Road 148. That's just west of Farmersville.

Kona is a 10-year-old German Shepherd who weighs 80 pounds. He has a sable-colored coat and wears a black, flat nylon collar. Authorities say he is well-trained and even-tempered and has extensive experience interacting with the public.

Anyone who sees Kona or has more information is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department.

RELATED: Good Samaritan talks about cracking the case of the missing MCSO K9

This comes just days after a K9 with the Madera County Sheriff's Office escaped from his handler's home in Fresno. The dog was found in the backyard of a home near Ashlan and Clovis Avenue and returned to the department.