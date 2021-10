REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday night.It happened on Columbia Avenue near East Ann Drive around 10:00 pm.Officers found Jacob Encinia suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adventist Health hospital where he died.It's unclear what led up to the shooting.Investigators are searching for a suspect. No description has been released at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the Reedley Police Department.