FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley police are warning parents about candies laced with THC that could potentially be passed around to children.Dozens of packaged candies were discovered along with bundles of marijuana during the arrest of Johnny Castaneda, 27, at the Edgewater Inn earlier this week. Castaneda was arrested for violating probation.They were labeled as "Stoner Patch Gummies" and "Medicated Nerds" that contained THC.The department wants to bring awareness to parents whose children may confuse these for professionally manufactured candies.Reedley police say Castaneda was booked into the Fresno County Jail.