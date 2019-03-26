arrest

Registered sex offender arrested after exposing himself in front of 10-year-old Porterville girl

A registered sex offender in Porterville is facing new sex charges after police say he exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A registered sex offender in Porterville is facing new sex charges after police say he exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl last week.

Police say 69-year-old Geronimo Sierra was standing outside his home when he made eye contact with the girl and started to touch himself.

She was in her father's vehicle at the time, waiting for him to finish some work he was doing in the area.

Police say Sierra then went inside his house, where he got naked and continued to touch himself while staring at the girl through a window.

He was arrested on Friday for indecent exposure and violating his sex offender registration status.

"We made it a top priority. I mean we're extremely busy, but cases like this automatically move to the top of the priority list. As soon as we got it on Friday morning, I think we had him in custody by noon that day," said Lt. Chris Contreras.

Court records show that Sierra was convicted of assaulting a niece with the intent to commit rape in 2002.

Sierra bailed out of jail and is currently out of custody.
