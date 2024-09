Registration for Camp Fresno Youth set to open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's about that time of year! Camp Fresno Youth Camp Registration is set to open on April 1.

The summer camp in the mountains near Dinkey Creek is free for kids ages seven through 17.

It features everything from swimming and hiking to team building.

For generations - families have been coming to Camp Fresno to get a taste of the great outdoors.

The City has recently made major investments to upgrade the property.

For more information on the camp, click here.