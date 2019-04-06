Thousands heading to Altar Conference where Derek Carr will speak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people are heading to the Save Mart Center on Friday night for the Altar Conference.It's a two-day worship event with several speakers, including former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr.People are coming from all over the country and some have waited in line for hours to get the best seat in the house.Action News spoke with Derek Carr on Friday, who said the idea for the Altar Conference came after he went to a different conference in Michigan - and saw how it changed lives."It started with just a dream in my heart to do something like this in Fresno," Carr said.Carr, along with other notable speakers like Francis Chan, took the stage at the Save Mart Center.All together meeting at the altar, offering a place to worship with thousands."We are going to get together. We are going to praise god and worship god with people from all around the Central Valley, all around the world," said speaker Mattie Montgomery.After witnessing and living life-changing experiences Carr added: "I think what I hope people get out of it is they find the same love that I found and that's why I use my platform the way I do.. it's to point people to Jesus."But why Fresno?Carr wanted to bring something amazing to a city that's always been home to him."Fresno has a great feel for community. I think the pastors in this city have done a fantastic job of preaching community, preaching togetherness and preaching love and all we want to do is accelerate that. All we want to do is bring all those people in the same room," Carr said.You might think a huge conference with loud music is just for millennials.But no it's for everyone."We were really intentionally (trying) to make sure we brought people from different backgrounds, different cultural backgrounds, different racial backgrounds, theological backgrounds, people of different ages. We've got older people here and younger people here," said Mattie Montgomery.People are traveling from all over to the state and country to worship here in Fresno.Sarah Olea, an attendee, said, "We are coming to see Jesus. We know that he is pouring out in Southern California and within this region. This conference is bringing that and so we came to be a part of that and to stand in agreement with what the lord is doing."And if you aren't religious, the Altar Conference team welcomes you to come and check it out."We even encourage people who have questions, even if you don't believe there is a god, just show up listen to us and see, why not?" Carr said.