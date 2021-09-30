Direct flights from Fresno to Reno to begin in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It will soon be easier to escape to a popular vacation destination.On Wednesday, Express-Jet Airlines announced the launch of short, non-stop flights between the Central Valley and Reno.Fresno Yosemite International Airport will offer the 1-hour flights to Reno International Airport each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.Return flights will also operate on the same days.It's all part of the airline's "aha" or Air-Hotel-Adventure brand designed for travelers to enjoy Reno and Tahoe entertainment."Aha" is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of just $49 each way.The flights will begin on November 10th.