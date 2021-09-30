Travel

Direct flights from Fresno to Reno to begin in November

EMBED <>More Videos

Direct flights from Fresno to Reno to begin in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It will soon be easier to escape to a popular vacation destination.

On Wednesday, Express-Jet Airlines announced the launch of short, non-stop flights between the Central Valley and Reno.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport will offer the 1-hour flights to Reno International Airport each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Return flights will also operate on the same days.

It's all part of the airline's "aha" or Air-Hotel-Adventure brand designed for travelers to enjoy Reno and Tahoe entertainment.

"Aha" is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of just $49 each way.

The flights will begin on November 10th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnofresno yosemite international airport
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News