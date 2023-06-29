Safety of Central Fresno intersection to be studied, after residents raise concerns

Two Fresno City Councilmembers want to take a critical look at an intersection residents say is unsafe.

According to the Fresno Police Department, there have been three crashes reported at that intersection between 2022 and now.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will assess the safety of a central Fresno intersection after residents raised concerns.

During Thursday's city council meeting, councilmembers unanimously voted to conduct a traffic assessment to include options for improved safety for the Clinton Avenue and Van Ness Boulevard intersection.

Residents who live near the intersection have complained about crashes and cars causing property damage.

Fresno City Councilmembers Annalisa Perea and Nelson Esparza say complaints about the intersection from residents are why they proposed the resolution.

The city is requested to provide the assessment report to the City Council within 45 days of the resolution.