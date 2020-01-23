food

Popular food truck turns restaurant in Downtown Fresno

By Rudy Rendon
Fresno, CALIF (KFSN) -- A popular food truck has turned restaurant in Downtown Fresno.

The Quirky Cafe recently opened a brick and mortar location on "L Street" near Kern.

Open for just four days, the cafe has seen instant success with fan favorite menu items like their asada fries and hot cheetos burrito.

Because of the constant flow of customers, owner Tracy Wade says they already need to hire more staff.

"We were just really shocked how smoothly it went the first week," Wade said. "We are trying to figure out how we can take online orders, call-in orders and still get the food out as quick as we do.

The Quirky Cafe is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch from 7:30am to 2pm.

Wade says they will also continue to operate their food truck every weekend at Enzo's Table.

Anyone wishing to apply for a position at the restaurant can come to the cafe for a group interview at 3pm tomorrow.

Wade says they plan on hiring an additional 5 people.
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfresnofood truckrestaurant
