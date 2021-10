Tabachines Cocina

Casa de Tamales

Irene's Cafe

Mariscos El Patron

Ocampos

BLD Fresh

Sabor Concina Latina & Bar

Los Panchos

Bulldoc Korean Fusion

RusHour

Pho 76 Restaurant

Valparaiso Coffee Roasters

Indian Kebab Palace

Tower Blendz

Firebaugh Pizza

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several locally-owned eateries are getting some extra support from the California Restaurant Foundation.Fifteen restaurants were given grants up to $3,500 to survive the pandemic.The restaurant must be opened and owned by a California resident, employ less than 50 people, and have experienced a revenue loss of at least 20% last year.In addition to the funding, the businesses will receive a year of support services, including mentoring and learning opportunities to help them sustain long-term success.The Valley businesses are listed below: