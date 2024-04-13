Young Merced baby needs surgery to help her see

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gracie Sigarroa was only given a 13 percent chance of survival but she and her new daughter beat the odds.

Now, just a few months after giving birth, the family was given another difficult diagnosis.

Three-month-old Evangeline Sigarroa was diagnosed with Retinopathy of prematurity or ROP.

It's a condition that can happen to babies when they are born prematurely.

As Seth and Gracie Sigarroa sat down with Action News, she held her young baby in her arms.

Already at a young age, Evangeline is developing quite the personality.

"She's very sassy," said Gracie. "She really likes to be held and be with us, you can't put her down. She doesn't like that."

Born at 28 weeks, Evangeline is a tiny miracle.

"She's been doing very well," said Seth. "She's growing."

But just when Seth and Gracie thought they were out of the woods, there are still hurdles that the parents need to overcome.

"We had some understanding in the hospital that she had ROP," said Gracie. "They said that because she was premature, the nerves in her eyes we're not developed. We know now that she is blind."

When they got the news about baby Evangeline's condition, they were devastated.

"It's terrifying," said Gracie. "She doesn't deserve that. She's just an innocent little baby."

The family said their young baby needs laser eye surgery that would be done in sessions. It's not cheap but the couple is not giving up. Instead they're taking on new challenges.

On Friday afternoon, they proved persistence pays off.

After several long months in the police academy, Seth graduated. An accomplishment he hopes his new daughter will one day be proud of.

"She was born very early," said Seth. "We still had to stick through it and now we're here."

Seth starts work at the Merced Police Department next week. After all they've been through, the family feels like they've come out stronger together.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with the cost of little Evangeline's surgery.

Click here if you would like to donate.

