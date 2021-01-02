business

New smart gym opens in northwest Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting a smarter workout is happening in northwest Fresno.

Revolutionary Fitness Cali is a high tech gym that tracks your progress.

"This is already in the Bay Area, it's already in LA, and I wanted to bring this to the Central Valley to see what technology can do for our fitness," said Rochelle Collinwood.

Rochelle Collinwood recently moved from the Bay Area to Fresno.

You won't see weights anywhere, but people use machines in a high-intensity style workout.

Brad Collinwood of Visalia says it's worked for his busy schedule.

"This is awesome because I am able to spend 30 minutes once a week. I get my full-body workout that I need," he said.

The owner says she's a member of the Medical Fitness Association and is able to be open.

"I'm being held to that standards as if I was a medical facility and so cleaning equipment after every use, making sure everyone has masks on, there's hand sanitizer everywhere," Collinwood said.

As for taking the plunge and opening during these challenging times, she says the risk is worth it.

"Opening a business in the pandemic was like 'are you serious, what are you thinking?' But I think it is why not start and show people that health is important and give them an environment where they can come and feel safe," Collinwood said.

The cost starts at $240 a month for weekly lessons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno northwestfitnessgymbusinessfresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
New Dutch Bros location opens in Visalia
Online business programs help local Latina business owners
California's minimum wage increasing to $14 on Jan. 1
Action News Morning Update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
Fresno Co. health officials preparing for wave of COVID cases after holiday gatherings
Multiple people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
2 men shot in Fresno's first homicides of 2021 identified
Fresno woman hit in the head by stray bullet that fell from sky
One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno
6 stabbed at New Year's Eve party in Hanford, police say
Show More
Many take to Woodward Park with New Year's Resolutions in mind
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
California congressman David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Fairgrounds sit quiet with Hmong New Year event canceled
Peoples Church moving exclusively to online services to start 2021
More TOP STORIES News