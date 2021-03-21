Community hosts fundraiser for fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is coming together in a big way to support one of our favorite fitness trainers.
Fitness expert Rhonda Murphy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer back in January and on Saturday, community members rallied together to raise support.
It was hard to miss the tacos, tunes and tents set up in Downtown Fresno.
"The community supports her and loves her," said volunteer April De Jong. "She's been part of the community for a long time, has done a lot for this community and people stepped up."
Volunteers were busy, including Mary Salvana, who donated her food truck for the occasion. The long-time ABC30 viewer says she never misses a Workout Wednesday and was shocked when her daughter told her the news about Rhonda.
"When she told me, I said, I have to do something, and she said donate the taco truck," explained Salvano.
She didn't hesitate with her response.
"I said yes right away, because we watch Rhonda every morning," explained Salvana.
Trainer Rhonda Murphy has been bravely battling cancer for several months, but says it's support like this that's helping her pull through.
"It takes a village," said Murphy. "I can't believe how many people are helping me. It's mind blowing. I don't know how people can do this alone, I really don't."
Many of the volunteers, complete strangers to Rhonda before today.
"These three women that are helping me I've never even met them," said Murphy. "They watched me for the last 25 years at ABC Workout Wednesday, that's how they saw me."
Every penny of the money raise will go straight to Rhonda's medical costs.
"To help raise donations, to help raise awareness and to make her feel as loved as possible and support her," said De Jong.
Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association offered their lot for the event. Organizers say they're hoping to raise $10,000.
"I got some warriors out there helping me and I call them my earth angels," said Murphy. "I know how lucky I am and I'm thankful."
The fundraiser wrapped this afternoon but it's not too late to show your support. A GoFundMe has been started to help Rhonda with her medical costs.
