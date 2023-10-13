Affordable apartment complex grand opening in Tulare

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of Santa Fe Commons in Tulare.

The new 81-unit affordable apartment complex sits on North West Street and Olema Avenue, just west of Highway 99.

Joy Flores, seen cutting the ribbon, moved in last Thursday.

She says this opportunity has changed her life.

Joy escaped a domestic violence relationship four years ago and has been homeless ever since.

Now she has a place to call home.

Joy shares, "I feel excitement, I feel security, I feel very blessed and grateful."

The complex is a Self-Help Enterprises project.

There are one, two, and three-bedroom units available.

Monthly rent is on a sliding scale- residents pay thirty percent of their households' income.

Self-Help Enterprises CEO, Tom Collishaw, says this opportunity is especially meaningful for those struggling to make ends meet.

"Because currently, they are making choices about what to pay for after they pay for their housing. Do you pay for your health care, do you pay for your groceries, do you pay for childcare for your kids? There's not enough money to go around," mentions Tom.

Next to Santa Fe Commons, another 57 units will be built and ready to rent by the end of 2024.

The property also has a playground, a couple of grills, and a community room, all to give tenants like Joy a great place to live and thrive.

"I get to be here at my home and now I have a home and I'm safe here and secure and I'll be okay now," says Joy.

The Santa Fe Commons still has available units with dozens more becoming available in the coming months.

Self-Help Enterprises says all community members are welcome and encouraged to apply, including the farm labor community.

There are also two other locations, Los Arroyos in Farmersville and The Lofts at Fort in Downtown Visalia.

For details on how to apply, you can call (559) 372-7579 or visit the Self-Help Enterprises website by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.