Community unites against rumors of violence at Fresno shopping center

Local leaders and Fresno police came together to unite the community and calm fears surrounding rumors of a riot on Tuesday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders and Fresno police came together to unite the community and calm fears surrounding rumors of a riot on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of community organizers had conversations about racial injustice in front of the closed stores in the River Park shopping center in north Fresno.

Police say the gathering was organized after a post circulated on social media about a possible riot. Investigators said they weren't able to validate the threats in the post.

Many of the businesses in River Park were boarded up early, and police officers watched the area.

Community members said Tuesday's gathering was all about a peaceful dialogue between the police and the public.
