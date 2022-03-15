Man arrested in connection to shooting outside Ruth's Chris Steak House in River Park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Fresno's River Park Shopping Center last month.

Fresno Police say on February 28, a 24-year-old man was having dinner with friends at Ruth's Chris Steak House when another man showed up and started an argument with the victim inside the restaurant.

Police were able to identify 24-year-old Amoni Joseph Riley as the suspect and issued an arrest warrant.



Authorities found Riley in the Sacramento area Tuesday morning.

Riley is being charged with attempted homicide and will have a bail of $500,000.

