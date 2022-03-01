Man hospitalized after shooting in front of Ruth's Chris at Fresno's River Park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in front of a restaurant at Fresno's River Park Shopping Center.The shooting happened before 10 pm outside the Ruth's Chris Steak House on Blackstone and El Paseo.Officers found a man in his mid-20s on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.The victim was still breathing and taken to Community Regional Medical Center."Based on preliminary information, it appears that the victim and suspect may have known one another. We are still trying to track that down to identify whether it's actual and factual," said Fresno Police Lt. Skye Leibee.Police say the suspect got into a silver car and headed north on Blackstone.The restaurant was open at the time of the shooting. No one else was hurt.Investigators spent hours overnight looking for evidence at the scene. Officials said they hoped video surveillance at the shopping center would help their investigation.Lt. Leibee told Action News that several units were investigating the incident, including the department's Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) team, to determine whether the shooting may have been gang-related.