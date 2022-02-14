18-year-old killed in gang-related shooting outside north Fresno bowling alley identified

UPDATE: @FresnoPolice says the victim of the Bowlero shooting is 18 year old Devin Johnson. A suspect has not been publicly identified, but police say the shooting was gang related. The investigation is ongoing. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/EnUw1OxEeT — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) February 15, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting at a busy bowling alley Friday night sent people running for cover.Monday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the department will track down the person who pulled the trigger.However, Balderrama said it's important to look at the big picture because violent crime, overall, is down compared to last year."Me, as a police chief, and this police department is not going to tolerate this type of crime," said Chief Balderrama in response to the shooting at Bowlero in Northeast Fresno Friday night.The 18-year-old who was shot and killed has now been identified as Devin Johnson.Police suspect the shooting was gang-related.Chief Balderrama said while this incident is scary because there were 100 other people inside the building enjoying themselves, this is a rare occurrence.He said compared to this time last year, shootings are down 21% and homicides are down 46%."We are reducing violent crime, but an incident like this one is, obviously, very high profile because of where it occurred and because there were so many innocent people there," Balderrama said.The Bowlero is in Councilmember Garry Bredefeld's district.He shared a similar perspective, saying this type of crime happening at a family venue is not common.He's encouraging people to continue to live their lives, but be aware of their surroundings.He says it's also important the city continues to equip the police department with the tools they need to arrest those responsible."I want to see arrests made and I want to see people held accountable for this outrageous conduct that they engage in," Bredefeld said.Bowlero is a popular spot for bowling leagues throughout the week.Fresno Social Sports started their first bowling league there in November of last year. It was so successful, they're expanding into Clovis starting next week.The shooting was a reality check for the organizers."It is alarming, you know, we play there and what's to say that it wouldn't have happened while our league was there," said co-organizer Luis Parrales.But, after discussing the shooting with their team and their sponsors, the group decided to continue on and say, if anything, it motivates them to keep going."If we can do enough good things that it overweighs the number of bad things that are happening, that's kind of the point," said co-organizer Eric De Jong.Fresno Police are still investigating the shooting and have not publicly identified a suspect at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers at 498-7867.